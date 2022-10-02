scorecardresearch
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch?

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Telecast: India will take on South Africa in the second T20I in Guwahati.

Indian cricketers during a training session ahead of the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Saturday. (PTI)

South Africa Tour of India 2022, IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the second game of the three-match T20I series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday. Indian team would aim to continue its winning run and complete a rare home-series win against South Africa.

South Africa Tour of India 2022, IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the second T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on October 2.

Where will the second T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in Guwahati.

What time will the second T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

