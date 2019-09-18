India vs South Africa 2nd T20, Mohali Weather Forecast Today: Will rain play spoilsport at Mohali as well?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20, Mohali Weather Forecast Today: Rains played spoilsport in the first T20I match between India and South Africa when they first met in Dharamsala on September 15. The match washed away due to heavy rain and now as per weather forecast, the weather gods are expected to be kind for the second T20I clash which will take place in Mohali today at 7 pm.

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is expected to start in clear conditions. The temperature will hover around 30 degree Celsius but there will be no respite for the players as far as the humidity is concerned. 70-75 percent humidity is expected.

In T20Is, the PCA stadium in Mohali has generally been batsmen’s paradise. The four T20Is played on the venue has seen an average run rate of 9.10. It might be too early to say but expect the batsmen to call the shots on Wednesday as well.

Till date, the lowest innings total in Mohali is 158/5 – by Pakistan against New Zealand in 2016 World Cup. On the other hand, the highest has been 211/4 – chased down by India against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the venue in 2009.

Since Punjab rarely receives rainfall in the middle of September, the possibility of weather playing spoilsport for the second time is highly minimal. Therefore, expect a full match at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.