India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Live Streaming of India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20 Match: Rishabh Pant will expect an improved showing from the India bowlers as he plots a comeback against South Africa in the second T20 of the five-match series on Sunday. Leading India for the first time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series.

The southpaw also had a forgettable Indian Premier League where he failed to lead Delhi Capitals to the playoffs.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa be held?

The second T20I between India vs South Africa will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between India vs South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday, June 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India vs South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs South Africa will be available on Hotstar.

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.