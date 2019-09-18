India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India all set to face South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday and batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined head coach Ravi Shastri in demanding more discipline from exciting stumper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant’s six-hitting ability makes him a limited-overs asset, but Shastri in a recent interview said the 21-year-old’s penchant for throwing away his wicket has occasionally let the team down.

It is also an important series for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who have been brought back into the side to solidify the middle order. The game will also be an opportunity for Shikhar Dhawan to play a substantial knock, having endured a lean tour of the West Indies by his standards.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

What time is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is at 7pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30pm IST.

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) cricket stadium at Mohali, Punjab.

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I being broadcast?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How can I watch stream India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I can be streamed on Hotstar.com.