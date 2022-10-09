India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing XI tip-off: Washington Sundar likely to come in for Bishnoi, Phehlukwayo and Nortje may replace Shamsi and Rabada

Never before a bilateral ODI series has looked so out of context. With the T20 World Cup in Australia beginning later this month, the inconsequential three-match ODI series in India offers little incentive to the fringe players who have missed the flight to Australia.

Washington Sundar, who replaced injured Deepak Chahar in India’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa. On the other hand for South Africa, a lot of attention will be on pacer Anrich Nortje, who might come in for Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who is likely to replace Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sundar for Bishnoi

Washington Sundar has come into India’s squad as a replacement for Deepak Chahar. It is highly unlikely India will make changes to their pace attack from the first ODI. But they could look at a swap in the spin department, with the Sundar potentially coming in for Ravi Bishnoi. The 23-year-old Sundar, who has also had injures issues in his young career, last played an ODI in February earlier this year. Sundar has played four Tests, four ODIs and 31 T20s for India.

Nortje for Rabada

Surprisingly, South Africa picked Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada for the first match. That’s playing fast and loose with injury risks ahead of the T20 World Cup. Surely at least one of them steps away for Anrich Nortje.

Phehlukwayo for Shamsi

With Dwaine Pretorius out of this series and the T20 World Cup, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo are the two main contenders, and it is possible South Africa may bring either or both into their side to give them game time. Most likely Phehlukwayo would replace Tabraiz Shamsi, who was has been costly in both the T20I and ODI legs of this series.

Pitch Report

There have only been five ODI at Ranchi, which is not enough to go on to form an opinion about the surface. The first of those was in 2013 when England were rolled for 155, the last was in 2019 when Australia held on to defend 313. In T290 there have been only five scores of 160 or more in the last 12, which suggests a bowler-friendly surface.

India vs South Africa Predicted XI

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo.