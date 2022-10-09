scorecardresearch
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live

IND vs SA 2nd ODI, When and Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Shikhar Dhawan's men to lock horns with Temba Bavuma's team in 2nd ODI in Ranchi

India are 0-1 in the three match series.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Deepak Chahar’s unavailability due to an ankle injury will complicate selection matters with India looking for a much improved bowling performance in a must win second ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

Dhawan will hope that he returns among runs to give the team a solid start, while the talented Shubman Gill will also look to reaffirm his credentials as an ODI opener.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI be played?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, October 09, 2022.

Where will India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI be played?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI start?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI live in India?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3)

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd ODI in India?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) match will be available on Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Squads:

 

