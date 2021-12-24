India vs South Africa Test, ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

India vs South Africa 2021, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: For all its glorious history, India has never won a test series in South Africa and the chance to change that will be the focus for Virat Kohli’s top-ranked team on a monthlong tour spent in another coronavirus bio-bubble, this time amid the threat of the new omicron variant.

Despite omicron, the three-test series goes ahead, starting on Sunday in Centurion, but with a tightening of virus protocols after South Africa first identified and announced to the world the existence of the highly contagious variant last month.

India’s chances of finally cracking South Africa on its eighth test tour to the country are improved by a world-class and deep fast-bowling lineup led by Jasprit Bumrah, and with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav all ready to support. India has often fallen short on South Africa’s pacey, seaming pitches because its quick bowlers were second best. That may not be the case this time.

South Africa has slipped to No. 6 in the test rankings amid years of trouble behind the scenes at the national cricket body, where numerous leaders have been fired for misconduct and a temporary committee was brought in to run the sport. Now, head coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith are to be investigated next year over allegations they discriminated against Black colleagues. South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the current team has learned to pull together through the turmoil.

SCHEDULE

India and South Africa will face off each other in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will be played in SuperSport Park, Centurion from Dec 26 to Dec 30 at 1:30 PM IST. The second Test will be played in Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg from Jan 3 to Jan 7 at 1:30 PM IST. The third Test will be played in Newlands, Cape Town from Jan 11 to Jan 15 at 2 PM IST. After the conclusion of the red-ball series, the two teams will face each other in ODIs. The first ODI will be played in Boland Park, Paarl on Jan 19 at 2 PM IST. The second ODI will be played in Boland Park, Paarl on Jan 21 at 2 PM IST. The third ODI will be played in Newlands, Cape Town on Jan 23 at 2 PM IST.

LIVE STREAMING

Both the Test and ODI series between India and South Africa will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

SQUADS

India’s Test Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa Test Squad:

Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.