India vs South Africa 1st Test, Weather Report: Rain to play spoilsport in Centurion

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion weather report: For all its glorious history, India has never won a test series in South Africa and the chance to change that will be the focus for Virat Kohli’s top-ranked team on a monthlong tour spent in another coronavirus bio-bubble, this time amid the threat of the new omicron variant.

Despite omicron, the three-test series goes ahead, starting on Sunday in Centurion, but with a tightening of virus protocols after South Africa first identified and announced to the world the existence of the highly contagious variant last month.

Weather: Centurion is 1455 m above sea level and located at 25.87° S 28.17° E. Rain will most likely play spoilsport on the first two days of play. It will be unusual if there is no rain in the latter part of the day on Sunday. There are also chances of rain on the final day in Centurion. While this would be a piece of disappointing news for fans, seamers will relish the opportunity of bowling in such conditions with some assistance from the pitch which has a tinge of green.



Centurion weather report. (Screengrab) Centurion weather report. (Screengrab)

Pitch: A greenish look means there will be a test of batting ability on the first two days of the Test match and thereafter runs could come easy. A lot also depends on the weather. If there is ample sunlight after the first two days, then spinners will come into play with inconsistent bounce on offer.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi