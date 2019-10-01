India vs South Africa 1st Test, Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast Today: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Vizag

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast Today: India and South Africa are facing each other in the first Test at Visakhapatnam which is beginning on Wednesday (October 2) and the chances are that weather could play spoilsport once again.

The first T20I of the series at Dharamsala has already been washed out and the practice match between Board President’s XI and South Africa in Vizianagram, which is around 50 kms from the venue, too was affected by rain.

There is also a rain prediction on all five days of the first Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. It has been raining at the venue regularly since the last one week and there is an 80 percent chance of showers on the opening day of the series opener. There is 50 and 40 percent chance of rain on day two and three and play could also be affected on the final two days.

