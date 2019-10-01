India vs South Africa 1st Test Preview: In Vizag, Virat Kohli & Co. gear up for opening salvo

India vs South Africa 1st Test on October 2 in Vizag marks the first ICC Test Championship on Indian soil. The first of the three-match Test series gives Virat Kohli an opportunity to lead his No.1 ranked team against the visiting South African team.

The first match will also be crucial for both the teams as it gives either side a chance to enforce their supremacy.

What do the African lions bring to the table?

Regardless of what the conditions on offer, the Proteas is one side which can be banked upon to give the opposition a run for their money.

For India it will be no cakewalk as a huge challenge awaits against Rabada and co. But what works in their favour is recent history. In their last tour of India (2015-16), South Africa were thrased 0-3 by Kohli’s India who began his reign with confidence while skipper Faf du Plessis will remember those scars.

South Africa’s batsmen are susceptible to spin and that is reiterated by their dismal record in Asia. They have faced defeat in five of their last six Tests in Asia.

But du Plessis, on Tuesday, said that in his press-conference that he has “learnt” his lessons from the disastrous tour four years ago.

“What Test cricket in general does to you is if there is a flaw in your game, it exposes it. Obviously last time we came here as a batting unit and personally myself found it difficult in tough conditions. The fact is that I needed to get better from a defensive and technical point of view to adapt to play in tough conditions,” Du Plessis said on the eve of the first Test.

He is among the five squad members who had toured in 2015. The other four are Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander who played just one Test before getting injured.

It is a fresh bunch of players helped by an Indian in Amol Muzumdar, who is South Africa’s batting coach for the Test series.

Time is limited but du Plessis said getting local help can only benefit the team.

India, who are aiming to win a record-breaking 11th consecutive series at home, need to be wary of South Africa’s potent pace attack comprising Rabada, Philander and Ngidi.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi can cause trouble for the Indian batsmen, especially with prediction of overcast skies and spells of rain on all five days of the Visakhapatnam Test.

India Preview:

For India, the big news of the day was Wriddhiman Saha will replace the struggling Rishabh Pant in the Indian line-up for the first Test against South Africa. Calling the Bengal player the “best wicketkeeper” in the world, Kohli addressed the media and said, “Yes, Saha is fit and fine to go. He is going to start the series for us. His keeping credentials are for everyone to see. He has done well with the bat whenever he has got a chance,” said Kohli on the eve of the first Test.

“It was unfortunate that he was out with an injury. According to me, he is the best keeper in the world. With these conditions he starts for us,” he added. Saha last played for India in January 2018

R Ashwin gets game at last:

At home, the combination of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to take the bulk of the wickets. However,

The skipper also made it clear that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be two specialist spinners in the playing eleven with Hanuma Vihari being the third spin option, leaving out Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja had played both the Tests in the West Indies while Ashwin warmed the bench.

Kohli on Tuesday said that if Rohit Sharma succeeded in the opening role for Test cricket, then their batting order at the top would become more lethal and different from anywhere in the world.

The team management decided to use Rohit’s services at the top in the longest format of the game and even former cricketers threw their weight behind the ODI opener. Speaking a day ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Kohli said, “If he does that (succeeds in the opening role), then our batting order at the top becomes more lethal. It is difficult to have a player like that to not start every time.”

Ashwin will start. Ashwin and Jadeja both will start here. Look Jaddu we felt was in a better zone as far as performing overseas and what he has done in the past season for the team. “Wherever the conditions provide us to go with two spinners, Ash is always going to be a threat and in-home conditions with his batting and the way he bowls as well he is always going to be starting with Jadeja. That was a no brainer for us,” he added.

The last time Ashwin got a game was in …………….

Rohit Sharma conundrum:

If Rohit Sharma succeeds in the opening role for Test cricket, then the Indian batting order at the top would become more lethal and different from anywhere in the world.

While he is yet to hit his stride in Tests, his average in first class record is an impressive 39.62.

But the answer to that is in the hands of the player himself. . If you can convince yourself you can do it. Test cricket is about finding your game in different conditions, However, He failed to score in South Africa’s sole warm-up game before the series.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the number one-ranked Indian Test team is eyeing a record-breaking 11th consecutive series at home. Will the streak continue?

Form Guide:

India: WWDWLW

South Africa: LLWWW

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second