India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1, Live Score Online: IND opts to bat

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Live Score Streaming Online: India will open the home leg of the ICC World Test Championship against South Africa at Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Fighting for winning the Freedom Series, or the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, the visitors will be wary of India’s record of winning 10 consecutive series at home dating back to 2012/13 season.

With Rishabh Pant not selected for the first Test, Wriddhiman Saha will keep wicket for the hosts and would have Hanuma Vihari as a part-time fifth-bowling option. To counter the superior batting attack of India, where Rohit Sharma will begin his life as a Test opener, Faf du Plessis’ South Africa have named two frontline spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. It remains to be seen if both Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi will be selected for the red-ball outing.