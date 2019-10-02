India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Live Telecast, Channels

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian cricket team will seek to start their home leg of the ICC World Test Championship on a positive note when they face visitors, South Africa. India and South Africa lock horns in the first Test of the three-match series which begins in Vizag on Wednesday.

However, the upcoming series will not be an easy walk for the men in blue as the Proteas will look to cause an upset against the No.1 Test team in the world. With the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, South Africa can be banked upon to give a stiff competition to the home team.

Here are all the details you need to know before the Test:

When will India vs South Africa 1st Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be played on October 2, 2019, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 9.30 AM. The toss will take place at 9 AM.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on Hotstar.