India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5, Live Score Online: SA need 384 more runs

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Live Score Streaming Online: South Africa will continue their monumental run chase against India, resuming from 11/1 with Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn at the crease on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Visakhapatnam.
After India set a massive target of 395 riding on opener Rohit Sharma’s (127) second hundred of the match, South Africa tried to manage their way through the spin attack of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Dean Elgar, the first innings centurion, fell early in the innings to Jadeja’s brilliant delivery, and now with nine wickets in hand and an entire day, the Proteas are looking for 384 more runs to draw first blood in the series.
In Sharma’s shots, shades of Tendulkar
Of late there has been a little bit of Sachin Tendulkar about Rohit Sharma’s batting. Not in the batting style but in the approach, even to the extent of Rohit’s shot selection. The slow boil of a Test match allows one to watch and savour that trait that bit more. On Saturday, he became the first Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar in 1978 to have scored two hundreds in the same Test as he powered India to a position of strength. | READ MORE |
Stat attack!
Keshav Maharaj conceded the third-highest runs in a single Test match after the conclusion of India's second innings, having conceded 318 runs in Visakhapatnam, behind Australia's Jason Krejza (358) against India in 2008, and West Indies' Tommy Scott (374) against England in 1929.
Looking back on the fourth day
Rohit Sharma lead the charge for India yet again on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Saturday. His valiant 127-run knock helped India to set a humongous target of 395 for the visitors to chase. | READ MORE |
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the fifth and final day of the first Test of India against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. South Africa would need a miracle to win the match, although realistically they can try to draw the match against the hosts who have been imperious with both bat and ball throughout the match. Stay tuned!