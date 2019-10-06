India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5, Live Score Online: SA need 384 more runs

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Live Score Streaming Online: South Africa will continue their monumental run chase against India, resuming from 11/1 with Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn at the crease on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

After India set a massive target of 395 riding on opener Rohit Sharma’s (127) second hundred of the match, South Africa tried to manage their way through the spin attack of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Dean Elgar, the first innings centurion, fell early in the innings to Jadeja’s brilliant delivery, and now with nine wickets in hand and an entire day, the Proteas are looking for 384 more runs to draw first blood in the series.