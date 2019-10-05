India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Indian bowlers look to take substantial lead

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South African opener Dean Elgar with the help of skipper Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock managed to rescue the side from a poor start. At Day Three, Stumps, South Africa were 385 for 8 with Keshav Maharaj and debutant Senuran Muthusamy batting in the middle. The visitors trail by 117 runs.

R Ashwin completed his five-wicket haul on Friday. Virat Kohli & Co. will look to wrap up South Africa’s first innings as early as possible in the first session. There is uneven bounce in the pitch and the rough will only help the spinners in the later stages of the Test. It hasn’t rained for two days during the Test but the weather forecast shows rain may spoilsport once again.