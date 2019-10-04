India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: All eyes on Ashwin-Jadeja

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India are in the driver’s seat in the first Test with a mammoth score of 502 in the first innings and three quick wickets in the last session of Day Two’s play. After the record opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, the spotlight is on Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the ball is keeping low when it hits the rough. With more wear and tear, the Vizag pitch will make light tough for the batsmen.

At Day Two, Stumps, South Africa were 39 for 3, trailing by 463 runs. Dean Elgar is batting on 27 whereas Temba Bavuma is batting on 2. skipper Faf du Plessis did not come to bat on Thursday even after the wicket of nightwatchman Dane Piedt. The only threat to the Test is the weather conditions. It is expected to rain on all three days left in the Test.