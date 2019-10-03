India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit, Mayank look to dominate SA bowlers

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Faf du Plessis-led side toiled hard on Day One as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal dominated day’s play before rain interrupted the second session. With rain coming into play, South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander will look to utilise damp pitch conditions at Vizag and look for a major breakthrough to make their way back into the game.

Indian openers will look to extend their domination on day two as well and help the side post a mammoth first innings total on the board. Mayank Agarwal needs 13 more runs to reach his maiden Test century. The opening partnership is also on the cusp of breaking records in the first session. Rain may play spoilsport once again on day two.