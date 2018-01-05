India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Advantage hosts on 13-wicket day

AB De Villiers became the first ever Test victim for Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Reuters) AB De Villiers became the first ever Test victim for Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Reuters)

314/13 is how the score stands at the end of Day 1. It was one for the bowlers and South Africa would be the happier lot. They managed to snare the wickets of India’s openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay before Morne Morkel dismissed skipper Virat Kohli off his very first ball of the match. India ended the day with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle and 28 for the loss of three wickets on the scoreboard. All this in response to South Africa’s total of 286.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a dream start on Day 1, taking the wicket of Proteas opener Dean Elgar off the third ball of the match. He went on to dismiss Aiden Markram in his next over before getting the all-important wicket of Hashim Amla. South Africa were 12/3 at that point. But AB de Villiers and captain Faf Du Plessis stabilised the innings. While Du Plessis kept rotating the strike, De Villiers played the aggressor, smashing 17 runs off a single over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. The counter-attacking partnership between the two reached the 114-run mark and it looked like at least one of them might make it to a three-figure score when the Indians struck back.

De Villiers and Du Plessis stabilised the innings for South Africa. (Source: Reuters) De Villiers and Du Plessis stabilised the innings for South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah, who had nearly dismissed Du Plessis, got AB de Villiers for a debut Test wicket. Du Plessis was later dismissed by another relative Test rookie, Hardik Pandya. But South Africa love taking attack to the opposition and that is exactly what they did through Quinton De Kock and Vernon Philander, racing to a partnership of 60 off 54 balls. South Africa, at the end of their innings, pulled themselves to a total of 286. It wasn’t an ideal start with the hosts reeling at 12/3 but the lower-order ensured a decent total on a pitch which still had enough for the bowlers.

India came out with Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as their opening pair. Vernon Philander bowled the first over that had a single off the first ball, a big appeal against Dhawan and two fours. The light was fading on Day 1 and India needed to hold on to their wickets. The resistance however didn’t last long as Murali Vijay became the first to fall after Vernon Philander had him caught at gully for 16/1. Dale Steyn, playing his first Test since November 2016, then took the next one. Dhawan tried to pull on a rather non-pullable delivery and ended up giving it height but no distance. Steyn claimed and took it before raising his hands to the sky. The home crowd cheered for the returning hero but what came next sent them into a tizzy.

Virat Kohli almost gave Steyn a second wicket off the very first ball he faced. The skipper survived but didn’t last long as he poked at a Morne Morkel delivery only to present a comfortable catch to De Kock behind the stumps. The delivery had enough carry to keep the right-hander on his toes and he chased it in typical Kohli fashion. The day didn’t quite end the way visitors would have liked, especially after a brilliant start to the Test. With Pujara and Rohit in the middle, India desperately need a rescue act, more like Faf and AB did for the hosts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd