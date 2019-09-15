India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Football > Cricket, fans react after rain spoils party in Dharamshala

The series opener between India and South Africa in Dharamsala was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Sunday due to heavy rain. Covers spread across the majority of the ground greeted the teams and spectators and the inclement weather prevented the toss from taking place.

The three-match series moves to Mohali for the second T20 international which will be played on Wednesday. The final match will be played in Bengaluru next Sunday.