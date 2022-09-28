scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live?

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Telecast: India and South Africa will take place on September 28, Wednesday

IND vs SA 1st T20 | India vs South Africa 1st T20 | IND vs SA 1st T20 Live StreamingIndia vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Streaming Details: Team India players during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players in the three-match series against South Africa, beginning on Wednesday. India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.

South Africa Tour of India 2022, IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will the first T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the first T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa first T20I match?

India vs South Africa first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa first T20I match?

Advertisement

India vs South Africa first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

 

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:52:21 am
Next Story

BJP’s Telangana unit welcomes Centre’s decision to impose ban on PFI and its affiliates, lauds PM Modi

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord’s like Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News