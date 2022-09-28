India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live?

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players in the three-match series against South Africa, beginning on Wednesday. India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.

South Africa Tour of India 2022, IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will the first T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the first T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa first T20I match?

India vs South Africa first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa first T20I match?

India vs South Africa first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.