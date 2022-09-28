scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Keshav Maharaj guides South Africa to 106/8

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Updates, India vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: India vs South Africa T20 2022 live from Thiruvananthapuram

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 28, 2022 8:54:24 pm
ind vs sa live, india vs south africa 2022 liveIND vs SA 1st T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India vs South Africa 1st T20.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: India won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he is ruled out of the first T20I. Deepak Chahar replaces him. Yuzvendra Chahal is also out as Ravichandran Ashwin takes his place. Our correspondent Sandip G, is reporting live from Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL RahulVirat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh KarthikAxar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Follow live score & updates of IND vs SA below.

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium.

20:54 (IST)28 Sep 2022
India vs South Africa 1st T20 Live: Back Live

Rahul and Rohit are at the crease. Rahul is on strike. Rabada will open the attack. 2 dots to start. South Africa won't mind at all. Maiden over to start. IND 0/0 after 1 over

20:51 (IST)28 Sep 2022
IND vs SA 1st T20 Live: India need 107 runs to win

India will be pretty happy with their bowling performance after restricting South Africa to a measly 106/8 after 20 overs. South Africa, meanwhile, wil hope to strike early if they want to have any chance in this match.

IND vs SA 1st T20 | India vs South Africa 1st T20 | IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Streaming Details: Team India players during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram(PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed

