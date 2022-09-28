IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Keshav Maharaj guides South Africa to 106/8

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: India won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he is ruled out of the first T20I. Deepak Chahar replaces him. Yuzvendra Chahal is also out as Ravichandran Ashwin takes his place. Our correspondent Sandip G, is reporting live from Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Follow live score & updates of IND vs SA below.
Rahul and Rohit are at the crease. Rahul is on strike. Rabada will open the attack. 2 dots to start. South Africa won't mind at all. Maiden over to start. IND 0/0 after 1 over
India will be pretty happy with their bowling performance after restricting South Africa to a measly 106/8 after 20 overs. South Africa, meanwhile, wil hope to strike early if they want to have any chance in this match.