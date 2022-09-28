IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Keshav Maharaj guides South Africa to 106/8

IND vs SA 1st T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: India vs South Africa 1st T20.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: India won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he is ruled out of the first T20I. Deepak Chahar replaces him. Yuzvendra Chahal is also out as Ravichandran Ashwin takes his place. Our correspondent Sandip G, is reporting live from Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.