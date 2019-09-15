India vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs SA 1st T20 Match

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday. The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase. A good spell from Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could pose challenge for the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde

Dream XI as per current form: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada

The match will start at 7:00 pm.

– with inputs from PTI