India vs South Africa 1st T20I, Dharamshala Weather Forecast Today: Weather to play spoilsport?

Dharamshala Weather Forecast Today, India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) 1st T20I: The first T20I between India and South Africa, scheduled to take place in Dharamshala on Sunday, looks set for a damp start with weather forecasts predicting rain as well as thunderstorm.

While the forecast does not suggest rain in the evening, Dharamshala is expected to have a passing shower in the afternoon. The match is scheduled to take place at 7pm IST.

The Indian national men cricket team reached Dharamshala on Friday and had to practice indoors due to poor weather conditions on the eve of the first T20I, taking place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

The groundstaff were busy putting covers on the field a day before the match as skipper Virat Kohli also walked out with an umbrella after addressing the press conference.

“For us as a home team, we have to absolutely sure of our game plan. The way we prepare for overseas series, where we have to be very focused, it’s the same. International cricket is nowadays about the mindset,” Kohli said in the press conference.

“As coach Ravi Shastri said in the past – ‘every condition can be home condition if you feel comfortable’. I think it’s getting into the frame of mindset for us, and hence we have been one of the most consistent teams in the last two-three years,” he added.

A good spell from Kagiso Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could pose challenge for the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.