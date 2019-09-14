Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2019: Captain Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock begin World T20 preparationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-1st-t20i-2019-preview-5994632/

India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2019: Captain Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock begin World T20 preparations

Ind vs SA, India vs South Africa 1st T20 Series 2019 Schedule, Squad, Players List, Date, Timings: There will be around 20 odd matches for captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to build a near-perfect combination going into the World T20 in Australia in October next year.

India vs South Africa T20I dharmasala
South African cricket captain Quinton de Kock during his net sessions and Indian skipper Virat Kohli during his arrival in Dharamsala. (AP)
Ind vs SA, India vs South Africa T20 Series 2019 Schedule, Time Table, 15 September: Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa on Sunday.
The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a precursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android