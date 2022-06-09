India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Live Streaming of India Vs South Africa, 1st T20 Match: Zeroing in on a core group for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be India’s main endeavour as they audition a bunch of players, both old and new, in the five-match T20 International series against a strong South African side, starting on Thursday. The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and come Thursday, they can create an all-time record of winning 13 T20I games in a row. Where will the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa be held? The first T20I between India vs South Africa will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What time will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I start? The first T20I between India vs South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Thursday, June 9. Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st T20I? The first T20I between India vs South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I? The live streaming of the first T20I between India vs South Africa will be available on Hotstar.