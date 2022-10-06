scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI live?

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: The ODI series will be the last India feature in ahead of the T20 World Cup later this month.

Shikhar Dhwan, IND vsWIDhawan in action during the India-West Indies series. (AP)

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: Having clinched the T20I series 2-1, India’s T20 World Cup squad departed for Australia. A different team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will feature in the three-ODI series against the Proteas. Even though all the focus of late has been on T20Is but given that the ODI World Cup is also next winter, it would be a good opportunity for players on both sides to earn their spot for the big tournament.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs South Africa 1st ODI.

Where is the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI is taking place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time does the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI begin?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads: 

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 01:10:38 pm
Mumbai Police ride piggyback on Ravan to drive home helmet message

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
