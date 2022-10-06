India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Rain delays start of play

India vs South Africa Live Update, 1st ODI: South Africa Tour of India 2022, 1st ODI Live Scorecard, Follow IND vs SA Match Updates: The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed. According to BCCI, the game has been pushed back by half-an-hour due to rains. The city of Lucknow is expected to face heavy showers throughout the day.
The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30 pm instead of 1 pm. The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.
"We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side" - said Shikhar Dhawan | "Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format. We're trying to maximise the points from all the matches." - said SA' Janneman Malan.
It has started raining again and covers are back on ground.
India take on South Africa in the first ODI on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Team India are without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and other key players as they have already flown off to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side. However, rain could play spoilsport today. Stay tuned for live updates.