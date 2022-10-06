scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Rain delays start of play

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The start of the first ODI between India and South Africa has been delayed.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 6, 2022 1:09:39 pm
India | South Africa | IND vs SA | IND vs SA 1st ODIIND vs SA 1st ODI Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Follow IND vs SA 1st ODI Match Score Updates.

India vs South Africa Live Update, 1st ODI: South Africa Tour of India 2022, 1st ODI Live Scorecard, Follow IND vs SA Match Updates: The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed. According to BCCI, the game has been pushed back by half-an-hour due to rains. The city of Lucknow is expected to face heavy showers throughout the day.

The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30 pm instead of 1 pm. The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live: Follow live action from Lucknow

13:09 (IST)06 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live: Skipper speaks before the game

"We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side" - said Shikhar Dhawan | "Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format. We're trying to maximise the points from all the matches." - said SA' Janneman Malan.

13:06 (IST)06 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live: Weather Report

It has started raining again and covers are back on ground. 

13:06 (IST)06 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live: The second string IND seems ready
13:05 (IST)06 Oct 2022
India vs South Africa Live: Hello and Welcome

India take on South Africa in the first ODI on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Team India are without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and other key players as they have already flown off to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side. However, rain could play spoilsport today. Stay tuned for live updates.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming Online Today: Here are the two squads

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 01:00:57 pm
