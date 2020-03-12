India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the IND vs SA match?

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hardik Pandya’s eagerly-awaited international comeback adds a lot of context to India’s three-match ODI campaign against South Africa starting today where the hosts would be aiming to put the ‘New Zealand Nightmare’ behind them.

Amid the ever-rising danger of Novel Coronavirus and threat of rain once again playing spoilsport, Pandya’s all-round flamboyance will keep skipper Virat Kohli in a good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 mauling in the last series in New Zealand.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11 Prediction

When will India vs South Africa first ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will take place on 12 March, 2020.

Where will India vs South Africa first ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time does India vs South Africa first ODI begin?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The India vs South Africa match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standards as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

