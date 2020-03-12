India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

The India vs South Africa ODI series begins on Thursday. (Twitter/BCCI) The India vs South Africa ODI series begins on Thursday. (Twitter/BCCI)

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The ODI series between India and South Africa begins on Thursday, with the first match taking place in Dharamsala. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan are all returning the India squad after lengthy breaks due to injury. Weather is a concern at the venue, with rain forecast on Thursday. The last international match at the venue — incidentally a T20I between India and South Africa — was rained out in September last year.

When is India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Where is India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time is India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (C & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

