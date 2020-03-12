India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dharamsala hosts series opener

The India vs South Africa ODI series will begin with the first match in Dharamsala on Thursday. (Twitter/BCCI) The India vs South Africa ODI series will begin with the first match in Dharamsala on Thursday. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The ODI series between India and South Africa will begin with the first match in Dharamsala on Thursday. However, there is a threat of rain at the venue before the crucial match. It had been speculated that coronavirus concerns might lead to the match being played behind closed doors but that will not be the case.

The returns of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan are the things to watch out for in the India team. South Africa, on the other hand, will see Faf du Plessis, their former skipper, return to the ODI format for the first time since the World Cup last year.