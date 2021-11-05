India vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, Updates: Kohli wins toss, IND to bowl first

Players to watch out for:

R Ashwin: The India off-spinner is a canny operator. After five years away from the white-ball set-up, he fought his way back in by offering a host of variations and an ability to bowl anywhere in the innings.

Calum MacLeod: The Scotland batter, who has two T20 hundreds to his name, is a big-game player. He has had a quiet tournament so far, and is due a big score.