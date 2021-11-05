scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
India vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, Updates: Kohli wins toss, IND to bowl first

India vs Scotland, (IND vs SCO) T20 World Cup Live Score, Streaming Updates: The situation remains do or die for Virat Kohli's band of superstars.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 5, 2021 7:26:06 pm
India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live

India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Score, Streaming and Updates: India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland in Dubai, UAE on Friday. Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India’s semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper. The situation remains do or die for Virat Kohli’s band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage. Scroll down for all live updates:

Live Blog

India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Score: India take on Scotland in Match 37, Super 12 match in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

19:09 (IST)05 Nov 2021
India (Playing XI):

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

19:09 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Scotland (Playing XI):

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

19:04 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Toss Time:

Virat Kohli wins the toss and India elects to bowl first against Scotland.

Image

18:57 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Last minute moves:
18:56 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Pitch Report:

The toss will play a vital role in Dubai with teams chasing having the advantage. However, the day game between New Zealand and Scotland almost broke the trend.

Image

18:38 (IST)05 Nov 2021
The banter has begun!
18:37 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Visuals from the ground:

Image

18:35 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Birthday Boy in the house!
18:28 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Did you know?

Former Indian captain & newly appointed head coach Rahul Dravid represented Scotland in 11 games in 2003. He scored 600 runs with an average of 66.66. 

Image

18:27 (IST)05 Nov 2021
What Ashwin said before the match:

"There are hardly any discussions with regards to [the Afghanistan game] because the discussion we need to have is how we're going to go about the couple of games we have left, and everybody's planning and wanting to go on a real high for the last two games. The rest of it is not in our control. It's fingers crossed. It's a funny game. Afghanistan have played good cricket. A lot of our hopes rest with them as well. All the very best to them."

18:27 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Players to watch out for:

R Ashwin: The India off-spinner is a canny operator. After five years away from the white-ball set-up, he fought his way back in by offering a host of variations and an ability to bowl anywhere in the innings.

Calum MacLeod: The Scotland batter, who has two T20 hundreds to his name, is a big-game player. He has had a quiet tournament so far, and is due a big score. 

18:26 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Fixture details:

The match: India v Scotland, Match 37
Time: 19:30pm, Friday 5 November
Venue: Dubai International Stadium

18:25 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Scotland Probable XI:

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

18:25 (IST)05 Nov 2021
India Probable XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

18:24 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Conditions in Dubai:

India have batted first in all of their games so far, and had the worst of the dew while bowling in the second innings. The dew factor could come into play again in Dubai. The stadium has hosted afternoon games over the last couple of days, with the surface being good for batting. It remains to be seen if the conditions change drastically under lights. 

18:24 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Scotland skipper speaks:

"Coming up against a side like India maybe just throws things into a new level, perhaps," said Kyle Coetzer, the Scotland captain. "The opportunity to try to test yourself against some of the best players in the world is really important for us, it's an important time for us, a phase in the Cricket Scotland journey, in terms of how we show what we do and show what we're capable of."

18:24 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Hello and Welcome

It’s match day. A must-win contest for India today. India, who need to win every game to have any hope of progressing to the semi-final, come up against a Scotland side eager to make a mark in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Stay tuned for live updates...

India vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, Updates:  Virat Kohli will be in action tonight.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey

