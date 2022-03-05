India vs Pakistan, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Pakistan, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: The Indian women’s cricket would hope that its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit’s efforts when it begins its quest for an elusive ICC World Cup trophy with the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.

Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatise to the conditions. However, the bowlers struggled compared to the batting unit, which managed to score in excess of 250 runs five times in the seven 50 over outings, including two warm-up matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. They qualified for the World Cup owing to their ranking after the qualifiers were cancelled midway last year due to COVID-19.

Having ended three times at the bottom, Pakistan’s best-ever finish at the World Cup had come in 2009 when they reached the Super 6 stage. They will be hoping they can make the knockouts in this edition.

Bismah Maroof and Co. are also coming off back-to-back wins in the warm up matches. They beat New Zealand before getting the better of Bangladesh.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

When is India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

What Time does India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match begin?

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match will begin at 6.30 AM IST. Toss will be at 6 AM.

Where will India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

How To watch India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match Live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.