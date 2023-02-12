scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 Match

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming Live Cricket Streaming, TV channel, time in IST.

india vs pakistan live streaming, india vs pakistan live streamIndia vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan.
Listen to this article
India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 Match
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: Searching for a long overdue ICC title, India will look to hit the straps in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations. Having said that, Pakistan had got the better of India their last meeting in the Asia Cup last year with the latter making too many experiments.

In the last five years, the gulf between the two teams has widened with India challenging the supremacy of Australia and England on a consistent basis. Women’s cricket in Pakistan, on the other hand, has stagnated.

When is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Where is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Advertisement

What time does India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match begin?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match begins at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

Advertisement

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
Next Story

Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare top favourites in Salman Khan show

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
close