India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 Match

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: Searching for a long overdue ICC title, India will look to hit the straps in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations. Having said that, Pakistan had got the better of India their last meeting in the Asia Cup last year with the latter making too many experiments.

In the last five years, the gulf between the two teams has widened with India challenging the supremacy of Australia and England on a consistent basis. Women’s cricket in Pakistan, on the other hand, has stagnated.

When is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Where is India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Advertisement

What time does India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match begin?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match begins at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

Advertisement

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.