India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 Match

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India would be looking to continue their dominating run in the ongoing women’s Asia Cup T20 when they will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in Sylhet on Friday.

While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably. India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in July. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily.

Gearing up for #TeamIndia’s fourth clash in the #AsiaCup2022 as they take on Pakistan 👌#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/hH1KCW4EOD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 7, 2022

When is India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Where is India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time does India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begins at 01:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and KP Navgire.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan.