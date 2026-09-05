India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch match today?

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India will aim to continue their winning streak when they take on Pakistan in their final Group A game in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup today. While Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has made it through to the semi-finals, Pakistan run the risk of missing the last four should they suffer a defeat.
India hold an imposing track record against Pakistan, having won 10 of their last 11 meetings. The focus will rest on openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Scoring a scintillating 124 against Hong Kong,
When will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match take place?
India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Pakistan will take place on Saturday, September 5, starting at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match be held?
The India vs Pakistan match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.