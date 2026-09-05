India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch match today?

India face Pakistan in their last group game in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. (Reuters Photo)

India will aim to continue their winning streak when they take on Pakistan in their final Group A game in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup today. While Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has made it through to the semi-finals, Pakistan run the risk of missing the last four should they suffer a defeat.

India hold an imposing track record against Pakistan, having won 10 of their last 11 meetings. The focus will rest on openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Scoring a scintillating 124 against Hong Kong,

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming Info

When will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match take place?

India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Pakistan will take place on Saturday, September 5, starting at 8:00 PM IST.