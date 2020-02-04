India vs Pakistan U19 WC: A comedy of errors leads to a hilarious run-out

India and Pakistan in action at the U19 World Cup. India and Pakistan in action at the U19 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan encounters are always something to look forward to for spectators as it provides moments of joy, sorrow and sometimes a little bit of comedy. In the first U-19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday between the two sides, Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir and batsman Qasim Akram were involved in a hilarious mix-up which certainly evoked a lot of reactions on social media.

The episode took place in the second ball of the 30th over by Ravi Bishnoi. It was Qasim who tapped towards the cover region and immediately shot off for a quick single.

But Nazir, who showed intent at first, developed cold feet and ran back towards the bowler’s end.

India’s Atharva Ankolekar was quick to swoop on the ball and send a rocket throw to keeper Dhruv Jurel as both the batsmen found themselves at the same end.

Replays showed that it was Nazir who reached the crease first and hence a distraught Qasim had to walk back to the pavillion.

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172 in the semis.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make a significant contribution as the innings lasted 43.1 overs.

While Tyagi’s scorching pace and Bishnoi’s googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.

