India vs Pakistan Under 19 World Cup ​Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup ​Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Here is how you can watch India's Super 6 match vs Pakistan in the World Cup at the Queen Sports Club.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 12:14 AM IST
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super 6 livestreamingIndia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super 6 livestreaming: IND take on PAK at Zimbabwe. (Credit: ICC)
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup ​Super 6 Match Live Streaming: India will look to avenge the loss against Pakistan in last year’s U-19 Asia Cup final when the two sides renew hostilities again, this time in the U-19 World Cup Super Six match on Sunday.

India have been dominant in the tournament, starting their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over USA, before beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stage. In their first Super Six match, India thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by a massive 204 runs on January 27 to continue their unbeaten run.

Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign with a loss against England but recovered with wins against Scotland and Zimbabwe. They started their Super Six campaign with a win against New Zealand.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026: How to Watch India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Super Six Match Online and on TV

When and where will the India vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?

The India vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1, 2026, Sunday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs  PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match take place?

The toss for the India vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match live telecast and live stream in India?

The India vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs PAK Squads, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Pakistan: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq

