India vs Pakistan Under 19 World Cup ​Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super 6 livestreaming: IND take on PAK at Zimbabwe. (Credit: ICC)

IND vs PAK U19 World Cup ​Super 6 Match Live Streaming: India will look to avenge the loss against Pakistan in last year’s U-19 Asia Cup final when the two sides renew hostilities again, this time in the U-19 World Cup Super Six match on Sunday.

India have been dominant in the tournament, starting their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over USA, before beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stage. In their first Super Six match, India thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by a massive 204 runs on January 27 to continue their unbeaten run.

Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign with a loss against England but recovered with wins against Scotland and Zimbabwe. They started their Super Six campaign with a win against New Zealand.