India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup, Live Cricket Streaming online: Confident India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup, Live Cricket Streaming online: India under 19 will take on Pakistan under 19 in the U19 Asia Cup 2019 on Saturday, September 7 at the Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa in Sri Lanka.

India’s U19 side won their first game comfortably, as they cruised to victory against Kuwait U19. In a rain-affected game which was reduced to 23 overs, Indian youngsters secured a 7-wicket win. Pakistan, however, had a poor start as they faced a 85-run defeat to Afghanistan in their opening game. Pakistan were bowled out on 78 while chasing 163 to win. While India, led by Dhruv Jurel, will aim to continue on their good form, Pakistan will eye a change in fortune as they take on their arch-rivals.

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup, Live Cricket Streaming online:

When is the U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan?

The U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan will be played on September 7 (Saturday).

Where is the U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan being played?

The U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan is being played at Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa.

Where can you watch the U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan?

There is no official online telecast for U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan. However, you can watch the semifinals and the final of U19 Asia Cup on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan Live TV Telecast?

There is no official TV telecast of U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan. However, you can watch the semifinals and the final of the U19 Asia Cup on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for U19 Asia Cup game, India vs Pakistan?

India: Dhruv Chand Jurel (C & WK), Suved Parkar, Thakur Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Salil Arora, Karan Lal, Atharva Ankolekar, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil

Pakistan: Basit Ali, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Bangalzai, Abu Huraira, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rohail Nazir (Captain), Haider Ali, Aamir Ali, Akhtar Shah, Mohammad Aamir, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Abdul Wahid, Irfan Khan