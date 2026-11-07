India vs Pakistan Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Group Match, Live Streaming: All eyes will be on Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid as India take on Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday. India are coming into the match after sweeping aside Nepal by 10 wickets on Friday, chasing down a modest target of 128 in just 19.1 overs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made light work of hosts UAE, registering a nine-wicket win after overhauling a target of 225 in 37.3 overs. A victory will put the winning team in a strong position to finish as group toppers and also guarantee a place in the top two and a berth in the semi-finals. After this match, both teams will have one match left, with India taking on UAE while Pakistan will face Nepal.