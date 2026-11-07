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India vs Pakistan Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Group Match, Live Streaming: All eyes will be on Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid as India take on Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup on Sunday. India are coming into the match after sweeping aside Nepal by 10 wickets on Friday, chasing down a modest target of 128 in just 19.1 overs.
Pakistan, meanwhile, made light work of hosts UAE, registering a nine-wicket win after overhauling a target of 225 in 37.3 overs. A victory will put the winning team in a strong position to finish as group toppers and also guarantee a place in the top two and a berth in the semi-finals. After this match, both teams will have one match left, with India taking on UAE while Pakistan will face Nepal.
India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI match Live Streaming
When to watch the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2026 match?
The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2026 will be played on November 8, Sunday, from 10.30 AM IST.
Where is the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2026 match being held?
The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2026 match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat.
Where to watch the telecast and live streaming of the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2026 match?
The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2026 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sonyliv.
Squads:
India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani, Kushagra Ojha
Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Hayam Khan