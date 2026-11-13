India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

India vs Pakistan Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final Match, Live Streaming: India will look to avenge their group stage loss to Pakistan as the two teams face off once again in the final of the U19 Asia Cup. This is also a repeat of last year’s final, where Pakistan had come out on top with a 151-run win over the boys in blue.

India are packed to the brim with talent, with Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s sons Aryavir and Anvay taking all the limelight. They also have the in-form bowler Ishan Sood in their ranks as well as captain Lakshya Raichandani, who slammed a breezy 93 against the Afghanistan team in the semifinal.