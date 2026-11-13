India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

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India vs Pakistan Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final Match, Live Streaming: India will look to avenge their group stage loss to Pakistan as the two teams face off once again in the final of the U19 Asia Cup. This is also a repeat of last year’s final, where Pakistan had come out on top with a 151-run win over the boys in blue.
India are packed to the brim with talent, with Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s sons Aryavir and Anvay taking all the limelight. They also have the in-form bowler Ishan Sood in their ranks as well as captain Lakshya Raichandani, who slammed a breezy 93 against the Afghanistan team in the semifinal.
Middle-order Arjun Rajput, who made a century vs Pakistan, will also look to make a similar impact, while VK Vinneeth is also expected to shore up the batting lineup.
India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final match Live Streaming
When to watch the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final 2026 match?
The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final 2026 will be played on November 14, Sunday, from 10.30 AM IST.
Where is the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final 2026 match being held?
The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final 2026 match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat.
Where to watch the telecast and live streaming of the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final 2026 match?
The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final 2026 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sonyliv.
Squads:
India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani, Kushagra Ojha
Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Hayam Khan