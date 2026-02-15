India vs Pakistan Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Kuldeep Yadav get nod for IND vs PAK in Colombo?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: After weeks of off-field tensions, tactics, match-ups and a slate of conditional challenges have dominated in the build-up to the India-Pakistan Group A clash of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.

Returning to the neutral base of Colombo for a high-octane clash after 14 years, it is likely that the winds will blow in a similar direction in the city of customary spin. However, there is a rider of muggy weather to contend with at the R Premadasa Stadium this time.

The wet weather could indeed play a final trick in the minds of the tacticians on both sides regarding the number of spinners they must deploy on the traditional slow turner. Pakistan will likely unleash their newfound spin quintet, with all the pre-match spotlight resting on the slinger-spinner Usman Tariq. The left-heavy make-up of their batting composition will so play on India’s mind, and so will be the toss-up to summon their premier wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, back into the mix. Kuldeep’s prolific record against Pakistan will be hard to ignore on such a strip, and such a scenario could likely force India to leave out left-armer Arshdeep Singh for the high-stakes fixture.