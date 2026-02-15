India vs Pakistan Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Kuldeep Yadav get nod for IND vs PAK in Colombo?

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Playing 11, Squad: Check India vs Pakistan Match playing 11 prediction, full squad, players list and captain details.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 08:30 AM IST
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Playing 11: Kuldeep Yadav could be in the mix to play in Colombo on Sunday. (AP Photo) India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Playing 11: Kuldeep Yadav could be in the mix to play in Colombo on Sunday. (AP Photo)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: After weeks of off-field tensions, tactics, match-ups and a slate of conditional challenges have dominated in the build-up to the India-Pakistan Group A clash of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.

Returning to the neutral base of Colombo for a high-octane clash after 14 years, it is likely that the winds will blow in a similar direction in the city of customary spin. However, there is a rider of muggy weather to contend with at the R Premadasa Stadium this time.

The wet weather could indeed play a final trick in the minds of the tacticians on both sides regarding the number of spinners they must deploy on the traditional slow turner. Pakistan will likely unleash their newfound spin quintet, with all the pre-match spotlight resting on the slinger-spinner Usman Tariq. The left-heavy make-up of their batting composition will so play on India’s mind, and so will be the toss-up to summon their premier wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, back into the mix. Kuldeep’s prolific record against Pakistan will be hard to ignore on such a strip, and such a scenario could likely force India to leave out left-armer Arshdeep Singh for the high-stakes fixture.

ALSO READ | Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan predicted XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

ALSO READ | India-Pakistan – Top match-ups to watch out for

India vs Pakistan squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

