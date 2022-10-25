India vs Pakistan: The historic last over, which touches all the rules of cricket

The last over between India and Pakistan touched all the rules of cricket. One run, two-run, three-run, four-run, wide ball, no ball, free hit, catch, clean bowled, run out, stumping — you name any rule of the cricket, everything, it was there in the last over.

India needed 16 runs off the final over from Mohammad Nawaz, here’s how things unfolded:

19.1 Catch out

(Hardik Pandya c Babar Azam b Mohammad Nawaz 40)

Pakistan drew first blood when the all-rounder attempted to smash the ball on the leg side, only to edge the delivery to the covers where captain Babar Azam pouched the catch.

19.2 Single

Dinesh Karthik gets a full toss and swatted it down to long-on for a single.

19.3 Double

Kohli dragged a yorker to long on and took two to keep the strike.

19.4 Six and no ball

Nawaz’s high full toss is smashed by Kohli over deep square leg, where the fielder on the ropes gets a hand to it but fails to keep the ball in play, and it goes for six. The umpire also calls a no-ball for height.

19.4 Clean bowled off a free hit

Nawaz cleaned up Kohli and they run three by the time the throw came in from the third-man region.

19.5 Stump or run out

Karthik tried to make room for a shot but the ball hits his pad. Alert Mohammad Rizwan was quick to react and whipped the bails off to complete the stumping.

19.6 wide ball

Pressure gets to Nawaz again and he bowls a wide down the leg side that Ashwin gleefully leaves.

19.6 Four

Ashwin scooped the ball over the inner circle and ran to the other end with his arms raised as the Indian fans among the 90,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground erupted in joy.