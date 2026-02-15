When was the last time India faced Pakistan in a T20 World Cup without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

As India gears up to play Pakistan in the 2026 T20 World Cup clash in Colombo later in the evening, the match will mark the first instance of the arch-rivals clashing in a World Cup match without both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s playing XI.

The last time neither player featured in the team for a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was in the 2007 group-stage game in Durban, which India won in a bowl-out after the scores were level at the end of Pakistan’s innings.

Since then either or both of them featured in every match against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup until 2024. Both players retired from the T20I format after helping India win the title by beating South Africa in the final in Barbados.