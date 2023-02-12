India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Maroof, Ayesha Naseem power Pakistan to competitive total

Pakistan scored 58 runs in the last five overs to post 149/4 in 20 overs. This was after skipper Bismah Maroof slammed 68 off 55 balls while Ayesha Naseem hit a quick-fire 43 off 25 deliveries.

Pakistan had a decent powerplay, but India picked a few quick wickets after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match on Sunday.

Deepti Sharma was the first to strike in the PowerPlay, but the women in green did make a decent recovery with Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof. But after the Powerplay, Pakistan lost quick wickets as Radha Yadav, and Pooja Vastrakar struck in back-to-back overs.

After that Maroof and Sidra Ameen stitched a partnership, converting ones into twos and keeping the scoreboard ticking. The partnership was finally broken when Ameen fell to Radha Yadav while attempting a reverse sweep.

After that, Ayesha Naseem’s lusty blows brought Pakistan back into the game. While Maroof went on to bring up her fifty, Naseem kept finding the boundaries at will.

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India brought in Harleen Deol in place of Smriti Mandhana, who was ruled out of the opening match after suffering a finger injury

during a warm-up game against Australia.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said the decision to bat first was taken after looking at the wicket, which was dry. Harmanpreet also said she would have opted to bat first had she won the toss.

Advertisement

India Women XI: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan Women XI: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.