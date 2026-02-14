India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 

Gabby Whight, the owner of Cricket Cafe, a popular watering hole in the posh Colombo 7 neighbourhood, is gearing up to welcome her regular clientele for what is expected to be a long and busy Sunday night. A short distance from R Premadasa Stadium, the venue of the eagerly anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup group-stage match, the social hotspot in the heart of Colombo is a “neutral ground” within a neutral venue for the both sides.

“People from both the embassies (India and Pakistan) usually turn up here for match screenings when there is an India vs Pakistan match anywhere. We’ve watched some hard-fought matches here and the excitement has reached fever pitch. Of course, there are emotions and some banter but everything is in good spirit. I’ve not experienced a single unpleasant incident in an India vs Pakistan screening here. I like to believe the Cricket Cafe is a neutral ground,” Australia-born Whight told The Indian Express.

Established in 1996, the year Arjuna Ranatunga’s Sri Lanka lifted the 50-over World Cup at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Cricket Cafe has turned into a regular haunt for those who like to watch their cricket on the big screen with a sundowner in hand. This time, in anticipation of a bigger-than-usual footfall, Whight says they are not taking reservations. Being a Valentine’s Day weekend, it will be first-come, first-served, with beer sales expected to be brisk once the toss is done.

The Premadasa Stadium, meanwhile, is sold out as expected for the first match between the two teams since the Asia Cup where the players didn’t shake hands and India refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

India’s fans gather outside the R Premadasa Stadium during a practice session on Saturday. (PTI Photo) India’s fans gather outside the R Premadasa Stadium during a practice session on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

On match eve, the million-dollar question — whether the two captains will shake hands at the toss — remains. There is also a rain threat, which could result in a truncated game.

“We will break the suspense tomorrow. Is the game important or this (handshakes or no handshakes)… wait for 24 hours,” India captain Suryakumar Yadav told the media during the pre-match press conference. Earlier in the day, his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha spoke along similar lines. “We will find out tomorrow,” he said.

Agha hoped that the cricket, and not controversy, would take centre stage. “The game should be played in the spirit of cricket. What I expect doesn’t matter. But I do feel the game should be played in the way it has been played since cricket started. Rest is up to them (Indian team), whatever they want to do,” he said.

Pakistan registered their only win against Indian in T20 World Cups during the 2021 edition, making defending champions India the favourites for Sunday. However, Suryakumar Yadav said his team wouldn’t be resting on past laurels.

“Whenever you play a fresh game, you have to start from zero. Now what you have done in the past or what has happened is all history. You can’t carry it on the ground because it can bring in a bit of complacency. If you want to stay in control and keep a relaxed mind then it is important to start fresh,” the India captain said.

Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field. The batting lynchpin Abhishek Sharma missed the last game against Namibia because he was recovering from a stomach illness. Adding to the suspense, Surya half-jokingly said, “If the Pakistan captain wants, we will play him.”

India will also have to deal with a new dimension on the field as Pakistan’s spin attack, rather than their fast bowlers, have been in focus during this World Cup.

The conditions at the Premadasa, where Pakistan have already played, will be on the slower side going by the games so far. India may have to realign their strategy, which could potentially see them take the field with a spin-heavy attack like Pakistan. Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, whose action has been reported twice but has been cleared by the ICC, was a talking point before the big game.

“There will be some questions that will be out of syllabus. We won’t skip that. Usman is unique and we will not surrender to him. We have been practising for him,” Suryakumar said.

The game was preceded by days of uncertainty after the Pakistan government announced a boycott of the India match and then reversed the decision after talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC.

But the question mark over the game till Monday, which had resulted in hotel and tour package cancellations, came as a blessing in disguise for lucky fans. On Friday evening, a few tickets went up for sale on the ICC’s official ticketing partner’s website for Rs 1,500. “Imagine, I could afford to buy a ticket just 48 hours before the game,” said one of those who bought a ticket at the last minute.

Come Sunday evening, the 35,000-seater Premadasa Stadium is expected to witness a full house. It remains to be seen if it is indeed the cricket in the middle that makes all the news.