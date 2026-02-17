Boycott ‘circus’ affected Pakistan, says Michael Clarke; predicts stars nearing end of T20I careers

India extended their dominance over Pakistan on Sunday with a 61-run win in the T20 World Cup group stage between the two sides. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that there is now a significant gap between the two teams and that some of Pakistan’s stars may be in the last stages of their T20 international career.

“I think now, there is a distinct gap between the two teams,” said Clarke on the ‘Beyond23 Cricket Podcast’. “India have been ahead for a long time now and there is a significant gap. I don’t know what Pakistan do. If you look through their list, there might be a few of their more senior players who have been good, but in regards to T20 cricket, this might be their final hurrah. They might look at the PSL and some young talent coming through there.”