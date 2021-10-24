India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch, TV channel, IST & PST

India vs Paksitan Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007.

Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond crusted info-nuggets’, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.

Teams (from): India- Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Pakistan- Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The World T20 match between India vs Pakistan will be played on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match being played?

The World T20 match between India vs Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

The World T20 match between India vs Pakistan will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The World T20 match between India vs Pakistan will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the World T20 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on indianexpress.com.