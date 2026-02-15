India vs Pakistan: Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace Arshdeep in T20 World Cup showdown; Abhishek Sharma confirmed to play

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make his way back into the playing eleven in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh, whereas Abhishek Sharma will open the innings as India take on Pakistan in the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup game in Colombo today.

The Indian team is likely to go in with two changes for their league clash on Sunday evening. Returning opener Sharma will replace Sanju Samson to bat alongside Ishan Kishan. After looking at the pitch the team also decided to bring in an additional spinner into their line-up in the form of Kuldeep. The left-arm wrist-spinner could prove handy at the R Premadasa Stadium especially since it has long boundaries and traditionally helps spinners more.