India vs Pakistan: Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace Arshdeep in T20 World Cup showdown; Abhishek Sharma confirmed to play

Kuldeep Yadav has an exceptional record against Pakistan, and had snared 8 wickets from the three Asia Cup games against the arch rivals, including four in the tight final

Written by: Devendra Pandey
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Kuldeep’s performance against Pakistan has been exceptional; he has consistently troubled their middle-order batsmen (BCCI Photo)Kuldeep’s performance against Pakistan has been exceptional; he has consistently troubled their middle-order batsmen (BCCI Photo)
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make his way back into the playing eleven in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh, whereas Abhishek Sharma will open the innings as India take on Pakistan in the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup game in Colombo today.

The Indian team is likely to go in with two changes for their league clash on Sunday evening. Returning opener Sharma will replace Sanju Samson to bat alongside Ishan Kishan. After looking at the pitch the team also decided to bring in an additional spinner into their line-up in the form of Kuldeep. The left-arm wrist-spinner could prove handy at the R Premadasa Stadium especially since it has long boundaries and traditionally helps spinners more.

Kuldeep’s performance against Pakistan has also been exceptional; he has consistently troubled their middle-order batsmen. In 2025, he played three games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup where he finished with eight wickets including four scalps in the final that India won. He averaged 9.87 with an economy rate of 6.58. With a long batting line-up, the Indian team can bank on Kuldeep to run through Pakistan’s middle-order.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday had confirmed that opener Sharma, who missed the previous fixture against Namibia in New Delhi, will take the field against Pakistan at Colombo on Sunday. And soon after the captain gave the confirmation, the opener padded up and had a long net session on the practice strips.

Although India have won both their matches so far, their batting has been scratchy with Abhishek’s absence clearly showing against Namibia. While he was out without opening the scoring against the USA, Abhishek’s firepower at the top will be much-needed for India going into the match against Pakistan.

Having spent years covering Mumbai's local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique ground-level perspective to his reporting.

