India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND to face Salman Agha’s PAK under cloudy skies

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live: IND to take on PAK. (FILE photo)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Reactions, Weather Pitch Report Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Salman Agha’s Pakistan in the high-octane clash on Sunday in Colombo. After plenty of off-field the ICC and PCB have reached terms to continue with the game. All eyes will be on how India’s power-packed line-up will deal with the spin attack of Pakistan.

The pitch at Colombo has historically been conducive to spinners over the years, and Sunday will be no different either. Indian batting in recent times has been playing on true surfaces and has not played on pitches that they might end up facing in Colombo. However, the team is in good form and will look to adapt and tackle the conditions.

Story continues below this ad As per Pakistan, every time India met them during the Asia Cup 2025 in September altough they had periods of dominance in the game, they could not keep sustained pressure on India. The batting of The Men in Green had a tough time dealing with the Indian spinners through the middle overs. FOLLOW ALL THE UPDATES OF IND VS PAK FROM COLOMBO Live Updates Feb 15, 2026 08:41 AM IST India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Reactions: India captain SKY on Usman Tariq At the ongoing T20 World Cup, a new name from the Pakistan cricket team has dominated headlines: spinner Usman Tariq. Tariq's unique "pause and sling" action has made the world pause and take notice, with understandably, India skipper being asked multiple questions about it in his press conference before the Pakistan game. “During exams, there will be some questions that will be out of the syllabus. But that doesn’t mean we skip that. Usman is unique and we will not surrender to him. We have been preparing for him,” Suryakumar said. Feb 15, 2026 08:33 AM IST India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Reactions: Ricky Ponting believes Babar Azam has lost his power After Pakistan almost lost to the Netherlands in their opening game at the T20 World Cup, Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting had claimed that talisman Ricky Ponting had "lost a bit of his power". “It just to me looks like he’s lost a bit of his power, his ball striking ability, like taking on that spinner on the way he did and not being able to even go close to clearing it,” Ponting said in a conversation with Ravi Shastri and Sanjana Ganesan on the The ICC Review. “If you’re 15 off 18 balls, you’re not just putting pressure on yourself, you’re putting pressure on the guy at the other end,” Ponting continued. “The guy at the other end knows that he’s got to be the one to take up the boundary scoring. Babar needs to hit boundaries early on. He needs to get off and going, he needs two boundaries in his first six balls, otherwise the whole momentum of the game is going to change every time he goes in.” Feb 15, 2026 08:28 AM IST India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Reactions: Why Basit Ali wants rain today Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has said that he is hoping---nay, praying--- for rain! “Meri toh dua hai Allah Ta’ala baarish kar de (My prayer is that Allah Ta’ala makes it rain.)” Ali insisted that he wasn’t scared that Pakistan would lose the match, but wished for rain to play spoilsport because ‘both teams get a point each’. When the interviewer said he ‘wanted a full match’, Ali repeated: “I want rain.” According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Colombo on Sunday is ‘cloudy with a few showers,’ with a 93% chance of rain. Showers are expected at various points throughout the day. Feb 15, 2026 08:12 AM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan group stage game at the T20 World Cup. It's a game that almost did not go ahead, with Pakistan Cricket Board being defiant about not playing against India, before hectic negotiations with ICC led to PCB reconsidering its stance. This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP) The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is defined by a unique psychological intensity, where fan anxiety—a blend of "wishful thinking" and "gnawing dread"—centers on the high-stakes opening minutes of a match. Historically, these encounters are often decided by the initial face-offs between legendary Indian openers and elite Pakistani fast-bowlers, a pattern seen from the era of Gavaskar and Imran Khan to the modern-day duel between Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi. These early confrontations act as the definitive "what-if" moments, serving as a historical microcosm for a rivalry that dictates the emotional state of millions long before the final ball is bowled. (Read more from Sandeep Dwivedi)

