T20 World Cup: Chances of India-Pakistan game going ahead brighten as Bangladesh ask PCB to end boycott threat

The likelihood of the India-Pakistan game at the ICC T20 World Cup increased with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urging its counterpart to end the boycott of the match scheduled on February 15 and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief saying a decision in this regard was expected in the next 24 hours.

In light of the latest developments, prospects of the money-spinning fixture going ahead as scheduled brightened. Bangladesh, which had a role in the origin of the impasse when it refused to send its team to India citing security concerns, requested the PCB — which had shown solidarity with Bangladesh for their ouster from the tournament — to play the February 15 match “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem”.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday (Sunday) and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” BCB president Aminul Islam said.

“We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish,” the former Bangladesh captain added.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh urge Pakistan to play against India in T20 World Cup ‘for benefit of cricket ecosystem’

While the BCB asked PCB not to boycott the game against India, a subsequent communication from the International Cricket Council said that there would be ‘no financial, sporting or administrative penalty on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter’ – the country pulling out of the T20 World Cup.

Also, the world body said that ‘an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031’.

Story continues below this ad

The genesis of the thorny issue was Bangladesh’s refusal to play its T20 World Cup matches in India after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. After Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland, the Pakistan government decided to boycott the match against India citing ‘double standards’.

Pakistan chief Mohsin Naqvi. (FILE photo) Pakistan chief Mohsin Naqvi. (FILE photo)

However, the last few days have seen hectic parlays and on Sunday, the ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja met PCB officials alongside Aminul.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said they are waiting for a response from the ICC before he meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We have had discussions with them. It would not be right for me to make any comment right now. Once we get their response, we will decide. We will go back to the PM for advice once the ICC replies. An announcement will come tomorrow or day after tomorrow,” Naqvi said.

Story continues below this ad

While Pakistan initially seemed firm in their decision to boycott the India game, that it engaged in talks with the ICC showed there was room for negotiation.

“We respect our guests and ICC came to our house so we respected them. At this point of time, we cannot say much as negotiations between the ICC and Bangladesh are ongoing. Bangladesh’s stance was valid so we had to back them,” he added.

While PCB had cited the Force Majeure clause as a reason for boycotting the fixture, the ICC had maintained that the condition doesn’t apply in this game. Moreover, in the likelihood of Pakistan sticking to its decision, there was a strong chance of PCB being hit by sanctions.

However, Naqvi said on Monday that they are not concerned about these threats.

Story continues below this ad

“You know we are not ones to be afraid of these threats at all. Everyone knows our Field Marshall (Asim Munir). We are not worried about any sanctions,” he said.