India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11, Squads, Head-to-Head & Streaming Details

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav's India lock horn with Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Group A fixture in Colombo on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 06:59 PM IST
India take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture in Colombo on Sunday. (PHOTO: AP)India take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture in Colombo on Sunday. (PHOTO: AP)
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: The mother of all rivalries, the India vs Pakistan clash, is all set to take place at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in what is expected to be an enticing T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture.

India vs Pakistan Colombo R Premadasa Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Check Here

Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament thus far, claiming the top two spots in Group A. Having beaten the United States of America by 29 runs and thrashed Namibia by 93 runs, the Men in Blue sit atop with four points and a +3.050 net run rate. Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in a humdinger before registering a thumping win over the USA to maintain a +0.932 NRR.

India and Pakistan have played 16 T20Is, with the former leading 13-3. In T20 World Cups, the record becomes even more skewed, with India leading 7-1 in eight matches.

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar YadavShivam DubeHardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

IND vs PAK Head-To-Head In T20Is

  • Total Matches: 16
  • India: 13 (1 via bowl-out)
  • Pakistan: 3
  • Tied: 1 (India won via bowl-out)
  • No Result: 0

IND vs PAK Head-To-Head In T20 World Cup

  • Total Matches: 8
  • India: 7 (1 via bowl-out)
  • Pakistan: 1
  • Tied: 1 (India won via bowl-out)
  • No Result: 0

IND vs PAK Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Where to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

