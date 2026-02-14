India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11, Squads, Head-to-Head & Streaming Details

India take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture in Colombo on Sunday. (PHOTO: AP)

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: The mother of all rivalries, the India vs Pakistan clash, is all set to take place at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in what is expected to be an enticing T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture.

India vs Pakistan Colombo R Premadasa Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Check Here

Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament thus far, claiming the top two spots in Group A. Having beaten the United States of America by 29 runs and thrashed Namibia by 93 runs, the Men in Blue sit atop with four points and a +3.050 net run rate. Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in a humdinger before registering a thumping win over the USA to maintain a +0.932 NRR.